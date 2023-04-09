The Mossos d’Esquadra are looking for the author of several shots that have caused the death of a man in a shooting center in Canovelles (Barcelona). The attacker has opened fire on the victim on at least five occasions and has fled the scene, according to police sources. The Catalan police search the area for the author, who has been identified, according to the same sources. The alleged gunman is a young person, a military profession, according to various police sources and regulars at the shooting center consulted by this newspaper.

The attack took place at half past seven in the afternoon at the Granollers Precision Shooting Club, located on Avenida de las Alzinas in the municipality. When the Mossos d’Esquadra went to the scene, they found the man wounded by a firearm, who finally died. The Catalan police investigate the motives behind the attack and search for the perpetrator.

The victim, according to sources close to the club, is a gunsmith who works on the premises. The author has shot him five times in the back, according to those same sources, which assure that he has taken various weapons from the establishment and that he has fled the place with them. The specialized unit of the Mossos, the GEI, has moved to the area to try to stop the man.

Other sources say that the suspect has fled in a vehicle to the Barcelona area, a point not yet confirmed by the Mossos d’Esquadra, who work on the information with the utmost secrecy pending the arrest of the author. Those same sources close to the case assure that the author is a member of the shooting club.

