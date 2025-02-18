02/18/2025



Updated at 07: 56h.





The war between Hamas and Israel continues to leave its repercussions despite the high fire. However, the conflict this time has moved to Miami (United States) where a man, who confused two other people with Palestinians, shot at the vehicle in which these people were traveling thinking that they were of this nationality, but that turned out to be Israeli tourists as confirmed by the Local Police.

The 27 -year -old man is of Israeli nationality, as confirmed by the newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’ has already been arrested and accused of two positions of murder attempt. A police report shows that Mordechai Brafman, when he was interviewed by the Police, said while driving his truck in Miami Beach, He saw two people who thought they were Palestinians, stopped, shot them -17 times- and “killed them,” according to him. However, the victims survived. One was shot in the shoulder and the other on the forearm. The security cameras of a building captured the moment when the two men fled from the car and sought help

«Dear Jews, we are in Miami. They have tried to kill us under the pretext of our nationality. My father and I are on vacation in Miami. We were in the car on Saturday night when a truck stopped with us and began to shoot us. We live a miracle», Said Ari, one of the victims, who has asked the community for help because they have gone there only to visit the city without knowing that they would find a tragic situation.

Human rights defenders claim that it has occurred An increase in antimuse, antipalestine and anti -Semitic hatred in the United States From the beginning of the Israel War, an ally of the United States, in Gaza, after an attack perpetrated on October 7, 2023 by the Palestinian militant group.









Other recent incidents in the United States are the attempt to drowning of a three-year-old Palestinian-American girl in Texas, The deadly stabbing of a six-year Palestinian-American child in Illinois, the stabbing of a Palestinian-American man in Texas, the beating of a Muslim man in New York, the violent attack of a mob to pro-palestinian protesters in California and he shooting three Palestinian-American students in Vermont.

Among the incidents that have made the alarms on anti -Semitism jump are the threats of Violence against Jews at Cornell Universitywhich gave rise to a conviction, a frustrated plot to attempt against a Jewish center in New York and physical aggressions against a Jew in Michigan, a rabbi in Maryland and two Jewish students in Chicago.