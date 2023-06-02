Thursday, June 1, 2023, 11:23 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A man set himself on fire this Thursday night on the right bank of the Segura River as it passed through Murcia, in front of the old Palace of Justice, and then jumped into the riverbed before the astonished gaze of passers-by.

According to sources from the 112 Emergency Service, numerous citizens called to alert them of the event. To assist him, the Local Police, the Emergency Medical Unit and the Murcia Fire Brigade arrived, who arrived at the scene in record time. The emergency service toilets tried to stabilize the man, who had fourth-degree burns and was later transferred to the La Arrixaca Burn Unit.

Despite the proximity of the fire station, the troops, who accessed the riverbed by rappelling, did not have to intervene, since upon arrival the individual was being treated by the toilets on the river bank.

At the moment the victim’s state of health is unknown, although his situation was extremely serious, since, according to witnesses, he jumped into the river turned into a real ball of fire.