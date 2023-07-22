Several toilets attend to the victim, already inside the ambulance. MADRID EMERGENCIES

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured this Saturday afternoon when he was stabbed in the back of the neck in the Madrid district of San Blas-Canillejas, in the east of the capital. According to explains a spokeswoman for Madrid Emergencies, when the toilets arrived at the place, at the height of number 71 of Sphinx street, there was a trail of blood. They found him on the street, face down and with the knife still stuck in the back of his head.

Without trying to remove or manipulate him to avoid further injury, they immobilized the weapon, sedated the man and stabilized him. The victim has been transferred, “conscious, but serious”, to the Gregorio Marañón University Hospital, where they were going to operate immediately to remove the knife. While the Samur toilets attended to him, the Municipal Police cordoned off the area and the National Police took charge of the investigation.

At the moment, a police spokeswoman indicates that there are no detainees in relation to the case and does not suggest any hypothesis about the causes of the attack, as it is “very recent” and the investigation has just begun.

