A 20-year-old man was seriously injured this Sunday afternoon in the Madrid town of Parla while trying to defend a friend from her ex-boyfriend, who wanted to attack the girl with a knife. The victim received a deep cut to the forearm when he stepped into the attacker’s path. This stab wound caused abundant arterial bleeding that made it necessary to evacuate him to a hospital in serious condition. After the attack, the man fled the scene, but he has been identified and the police are following his steps. Everything indicates that it was a macho aggression that the injured man managed to avoid.

According to police sources, the woman was at her home in Parla with two friends hanging out, when her ex-partner showed up at the scene, before eight in the evening, with a very violent attitude. These same sources report that the girl had already suffered episodes of ill-treatment in the past. The man banged on the door and yelled until he managed to force the lock and gain access to the house. There a fight began in which the woman’s two friends confronted her attacker to defend her from her violence.

At one point, the attacker took a knife from the house and began threatening them and trying to attack his ex-girlfriend. The fight moved to Travesía de Getafe street and it is at that point where one of the woman’s friends stood between him and her and received a stab wound to the forearm that caused “arterial bleeding”, according to sources from the Summa, who was the one who attended to the wounded.

“The medical team performed two tourniquets and transferred the patient to the Parla hospital,” reports David García, spokesman for Emergencies 112 of the Community of Madrid. Once stabilized, the victim was taken to the 12 de Octubre hospital. The woman and the other friend suffered minor injuries and were able to make their own way to a medical center to have some cuts and bruises treated. The assailant escaped from the scene as soon as he stabbed the man who was defending his friend. However, he is perfectly identified and the police have been looking for him since last night.

Telephone 016 attends to victims of sexist violence, their families and those around them 24 hours a day, every day of the year, in 52 different languages. The number is not registered on the telephone bill, but the call must be deleted from the device. You can also contact via email [email protected] and by WhatsApp at number 600 000 016. Minors can contact the ANAR Foundation phone number 900 20 20 10. If it is an emergency situation, you can call 112 or the National Police (091) and the Civil Guard (062). And if you cannot call, you can use the ALERTCOPS application, from which an alert signal is sent to the Police with geolocation.

