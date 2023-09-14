Thursday, September 14, 2023, 01:52



| Updated 02:11h.

A man was seriously injured this Wednesday night when he fell from the scooter he was riding on Neptuno Street in San Javier.

The 112 Region of Murcia received a call at 11:44 p.m. reporting the accident. The caller stated that a person had fallen from the scooter and was unconscious on the ground.

Local Police patrols, Civil Protection and a Mobile Unit with health personnel from the Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management 061 were mobilized to the scene.

After being stabilized at the scene, the 45-year-old man, with head trauma, was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia.