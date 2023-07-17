The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which decided to reject a request for compensation filed by a man against another who used a guarantee check for a land sale contract that had been rescinded, and the court indicated that the appellant had handed over the check subject of the claim to the appellant, making him a contributor to the damage.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against another, in which he demanded the annulment of a guarantee check worth 4 million dirhams, given that it was linked to a void sales contract that the two parties retracted, and obligated the defendant to pay him an amount of 6 million and 100 thousand dirhams in compensation for all the damages he suffered. Material and moral as a result of extortion and abuse of the invalid check, with the ruling including expedited enforcement with or without bail, as well as fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

The plaintiff explained that he sold a piece of land to the defendant at a price of 400,000 dirhams, and the contract included that the plaintiff (the seller) write a guarantee check for an amount of four million dirhams to guarantee the right of the buyer (the defendant), provided that the latter returns this check to the seller after completing the sale in the municipality However, the sale did not take place, and the land was recovered from the defendant who received the cheque, and the price paid by him, amounting to 400 thousand dirhams, was handed over to him in two installments. A copy of the property plan and two bank deposit receipts, translated into Arabic.

During the hearing of the case, the plaintiff was interrogated about the residential land and the contract concluded on it, the subject of the check, and he stated that after canceling the sale contract and returning the price paid to the defendant, the latter filed a criminal complaint against him and imposed a fine of 100,000 dirhams on him. The defendant was interrogated about the contract, and he stated that he had agreed with the plaintiff not to recover his land in exchange for handing over an amount of 800 thousand dirhams, and that the plaintiff paid the amount of 400 thousand dirhams, which is the value of the land only, and did not pay the rest of the agreed amount, and that he issued an execution in the check, but he did not receives the amount.

A court of first instance decided to prove the plaintiff’s innocence of the check amounting to 4 million dirhams presented by him to the defendant, obliging the latter to return the aforementioned original check to the plaintiff, and the appropriate expenses, and rejected other requests.

The plaintiff was not satisfied with the ruling and appealed it and demanded that the appealed ruling be partially annulled, as far as he was concerned with the rejection of the rest of the requests and the judiciary again by obliging the appellant to pay an amount of 75 thousand dirhams as compensation to the appellant for all the damage he suffered and to support the appealed ruling in other than that, complaining that the appealed ruling was wrong in applying The law and the breach of the right of defence, when it ruled the refusal of compensation on the pretext that the appellant had handed over the check subject of the claim to the appellee, making him a contributor to the damage, and that the fact was that the two parties had canceled the sale and the price was returned to the buyer against whom the appeal was made and the land was returned to the appellant, which requires him to return the check to its issuer, and that The breach was by the respondent for using the check to file a criminal case. The appellant was imprisoned for four days and fined one hundred thousand dirhams.

For its part, the Court of Appeal indicated that the appellant’s payment was not correct when it was legally decided that the check was put in place of cash in circulation, and that the legal protection that was for the check was put in place to preserve that value for which the check was placed, and that paying the check for execution came as a legal protection for it And that the right of any of the parties to pay the guarantee or not to release or forge the check paid for execution was guaranteed by the law and there is no objection to it, pointing out that the appellant had decided that the check subject of the dispute was presented before the criminal courts, then the appellant followed it by submitting it before the execution court in order to collect Its value, and that it is established through what he presented that he did not pay the guarantee or the invalidity of the indenture before the competent judge, and he also did not provide evidence of non-implementation of the obligation by the appellant so that he would not be entitled to the value of the check, which makes his claim for a judgment for compensation irrelevant, and ruled The court accepted the appeal in form and subject matter by rejecting it and upholding the appealed judgment and obliged the appellant to pay the expenses.