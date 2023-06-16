The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a man must pay the last amount of 30 thousand dirhams, which the defendant had received from the plaintiff to deliver it to a third person, but he seized it for himself.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against another, in which he requested that he pay him an amount of 30 thousand dirhams, and the legal interest of 9% from the date of the judicial claim, and obligated him to fees, expenses and attorney’s fees, indicating that he had handed over the defendant the amount of the claim, to hand it over to a third party, But he did not do so, and did not return the amount.

In the reasons for its ruling, the court indicated that, according to the decision of the Evidence Law in Civil and Commercial Transactions, “the customary document is considered issued by the one who signed it, and an argument against him, unless he explicitly denies what is attributed to him in terms of handwriting, signature, stamp, or fingerprint,” noting that the plaintiff filed his lawsuit The aforementioned cases are based on the fact that he handed over the defendant the claimed amount to hand it over to a third person, but he did not do so, and did not return it, and the proof was from the attached receipt signed by the defendant that he acknowledged that he had received the amount from the plaintiff to deliver it to a third person, and the defendant did not appear to pay In any plea or defense in the case, in terms of amount or substance, despite its announcement, and then it is proven to the court that the amount in question was received from the plaintiff, and that it was not delivered to the person to whom it is required to be delivered.

The court ruled obliging the defendant to return to the plaintiff an amount of 30 thousand dirhams, and obligated the defendant to pay the expenses and fees of the case.