The Abu Dhabi Court of Family, Civil and Administrative Claims ruled that a delivery representative was obligated to pay a man an amount of 210 thousand dirhams, as compensation for his seizure of an amount of 206 thousand dirhams that had been delivered to him in trust, in order to deliver it to a third person.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a delivery representative, in which he demanded that he be obligated to pay him 206 thousand dirhams, and the legal interest is 12% from the date of the judicial claim, and obliging him to pay him compensation, along with paying fees and expenses, and that the ruling include immediate entry into force, indicating that he delivered the plaintiff. He owed this amount according to two receipts in which he pledged to deliver the claim amount to a third person, but he did not do so, and he attached a copy of two receipts and a copy of an acknowledgment to his claim, while the defendant did not appear despite being notified by a phone text message.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that, according to the provisions of the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, “a customary document is considered issued by the one who signed it and is evidenced by him unless he explicitly denies what is attributed to him in terms of handwriting, signature, seal, or fingerprint,” noting that What is proven from the two receipts in the lawsuit, which are signed with a signature attributed to the defendant, is that he acknowledged that he had received from the plaintiff a total of 206 thousand dirhams, and pledged to deliver it to a third person. The defendant did not appear, despite being informed, to present any plea or defense in the lawsuit, whether in quantity or substance, and then prove it to the court. It is true that he received the amount in question from the plaintiff, and did not deliver it to the person to whom it was requested to be delivered. Therefore, the court orders the defendant to pay this amount to the plaintiff.

Regarding the request for compensation, the court indicated that it concluded that the defendant made a mistake in not delivering the amount to the requested person, which resulted in the plaintiff being deprived of benefiting from it, in addition to the grief and sorrow that befell him. The court estimated compensation for the plaintiff for all material and moral damages in the amount of Four thousand dirhams, and the court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 210 thousand dirhams, and obligated the defendant to pay the expenses and fees of the lawsuit.