One of the most widely used tools today is streetview, It is integrated together with Google maps to have a clearer certainty of the different addresses in hundreds of cities. And although this is really his function, it seems that it brought back nostalgic memories for a man, because one of his captures showed him his grandfather who had died since last year.

Everything was announced from the twitter account called @diegomorals, who narrated a detailed story about the function of the map, implying that they captured the moment when their relative was walking through the streets. Specifically, at her favorite bakery in an established community in the country of Chili.

My grandfather passed away a year ago. Checking on Google street view, he appeared to me buying a cupcake in his lifelong bakery 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/IeCC8RcI6l — diego (@diegomorals) May 19, 2022

This publication became viral in moments, as many users reminded their relatives that they had departed from life, having anecdotes to share with the entire community. In addition, many of them reflected on existence, which could end at any moment, and therefore loved ones should be enjoyed.

But that was not all, because one more user commented that something similar happened to his grandmother, this thanks to a capture of the same application that captured her while she was sunbathing outside her house. Even the person’s grandson user mentions that he would not like the photo to be updated, this in order to remember her grandmother while she sees her house in the background.

Via: Twitter