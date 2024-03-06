The man told Redditthat I saw videos of my 17-year-old blogger daughter on YouTube, I was unpleasantly surprised and demanded that she delete the channel. The author of the post asked commentators to express their opinions on his decision.

According to the man, his daughter recently started a YouTube channel, where she usually published videos about makeup and self-care. “I’m ridiculously clueless about these things, so I didn’t pay much attention to what she was doing. She liked it and her grades didn’t suffer, so I thought everything was fine,” the narrator added. At the same time, as the author of the post clarified, he warned his daughter that she could publish only those videos that she could safely show to her father and mother.

However, after some time, the man’s friend sent him one of the videos from his daughter’s channel. It turned out that the girl posted footage on YouTube of her younger brother falling down the stairs. “I didn’t know she posted videos of our family on YouTube, so I checked out her channel. It turned out that many of her videos are dedicated to brothers. Some are quite innocent, but in others she is simply taunting the brothers, and some shots would confuse them. And I’m sure they didn’t know that their sister was filming them,” the narrator explained.

The man told his daughter that he was disappointed with her action and demanded that she delete the channel. The girl responded by pointing out that she already had almost a thousand subscribers and in the future she could make money through the channel. She also promised not to publish any more footage of her family. However, the narrator doubted her promise because he felt that his daughter had already broken his trust.

“Your daughter should not have filmed people without their permission and exploited her family for the sake of likes and subscribers”, “It is not normal to make money by ridiculing and embarrassing your loved ones”, “Making money from the exploitation of children is not normal, and it is best to stop such things are in their infancy,” commentators supported the author of the post. However, some felt that as a punishment for the daughter, it would be enough to delete the video with her brothers, and not the entire channel. The man was also criticized for not independently studying what videos his daughter published online.

