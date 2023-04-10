The Ras Al Khaimah Court of Appeal overturned the ruling of the Court of First Instance, the judge refusing to expel a Khaliji and his ex-wife from his brother’s villa, and ruled to expel them from the villa, hand over the villa free of concerns to its owner, and obligated them to pay expenses on the two levels of litigation.

In detail, Khaleeji filed a lawsuit, in which he confirmed that he had allowed his brother to live temporarily in the villa, taking into account his difficult circumstances, and given his and his family’s urgent need for the villa, and when he asked his brother’s ex-wife to vacate the villa and hand it over to him, and to clear the electricity and water, the eviction was not carried out.

The woman stated that she was the wife of the plaintiff’s brother, and settled in the villa as it was the marital home, given that her husband had bought the villa from his brother, and that she lent him an amount to complete the purchase of the villa, and the ownership could not be transferred, because the land on which the villa was built was a grant, and after her divorce she settled in the villa, and she ruled The Court of First Instance dismissed the case, but the ruling was not accepted by the plaintiff, so he challenged him to appeal, and explained that he is the owner of the villa according to documents, and he has the right to expel the two defendants from the villa, which requires him to judge his requests, while the defendant submitted a memorandum, requesting the rejection of the appeal, uphold the appealed judgment. And it was stated in the utterance of the Ras Al Khaimah Court of Appeal ruling that the obituary submitted by the plaintiff that he is the owner of the villa and that he has the right to expel the defendant is a valid obituary, because the decision in the expulsion suit is for usurpation, which unlawfully places the hand on him, whether he had placed the hand on him initially without a document or for a legal reason. Or as a matter of tolerance, then this reason disappeared, and he continued to lay hands on it, and the possession indicated on an act of tolerance, no matter how long it took, did not give its owner a right that opposes the right of the owner of the property to benefit from his property.

The court decided to accept the appeal in form, and in the matter, to cancel the appealed ruling of dismissing the case, and to expel the two defendants from the villa, and hand it over to the plaintiff free of concerns, and obligated them to pay the expenses at the two levels of litigation.