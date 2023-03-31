Friday, March 31, 2023, 7:10 p.m.



| Updated 7:34 p.m.



A Moroccan man rescued this Friday, around 6:00 p.m., a woman from a fire in her apartment located in the Santiago de Zaraíche neighborhood of Murcia, on the side of the road, according to the protagonist himself who saved the woman. A woman of about 45 years of age, witnessed by a LA VERDAD photographer. The citizen, whose name is Reluan, noticed that white smoke was coming out of the apartment at first and then black, as well as that there was movement in a window. That made him think that someone was trapped inside the house, and he decided to go up to the second floor of the building, above a butcher shop, to try to save what was later found to be a woman.

With a young man who was at the scene at the time, they were able to force the door open. At that moment, they found the woman almost fainted, and who initially resisted being helped; but Reluan ignored her and took her in her arms to get her out into the street as soon as possible.

“The clothes were blackened, the hair burned and with black snot,” he told this newspaper. The owner wanted to go back for her dogs inside the apartment -apparently, there were three-, but they did not allow it because the flames had already spread throughout the property.

Half an hour later, the Murcia firefighters, who responded to the call for help, rescued and revived the animals, although their state of health is unknown at this time. «It breaks my soul, I came from work and I have passed through here; I thought that only smoke was coming from a restaurant, “concluded the hero.