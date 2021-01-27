The Deputy Director of the Electronic Control Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police, Captain Abdullah Al Shehhi, said that one of the loopholes that cause credit cards to be hacked is their use in purchases through unsafe sites, noting that dozens have fallen into this trap, after luring them into fake purchases. For products or brands that are very expensive but are offered at cheap prices, they list their cards that will be hacked later.

He added that one of the recorded reports is a case of a person who reported that his bank card had been hacked and a small amount of money was withdrawn from it, and by immediately investigating the incident, it was discovered that one of his closest friends was the one who used the card, and even surprisingly, he used it in the presence of its owner without the latter knowing.

He pointed out that the second surprise is that the same friend who used the card did not know that he was withdrawing from his friend’s balance, and what happened was that they were traveling together once and they conducted a transaction via the friend’s phone, but using the amount card, it was recorded on her phone.

After their return, they went out together and ordered dinner from a restaurant, and the friend used the card automatically, thinking that the amount withdrawn from his balance, but he was surprised that he was buying with his friend’s money.

Al-Shehhi explained that this incident reflects the naive dealings with credit cards and bank accounts in general, stressing that caution is necessary because merely including card data in a purchase without verifying the consequences of that makes it vulnerable to penetration.

He stated that this error is frequently repeated when buying electronic games through PlayStation, as some borrow their friends’ cards to complete the purchases under the necessity of a card, and with the passage of time both parties forget this, and other purchases are made without the permission of the owner of the card.





