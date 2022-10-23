As she was threatened to see the video posted on the web

Seven nightmarish hours lived by a young woman living in the province of Frosinone who was forced to have numerous sexual relations with her boyfriend to the sound of fists and slaps. The violence was resumed with the mobile phone and the man, arrested on Friday afternoon by the men of the Flying Squad of Frosinonehe threatened the woman to spread on the net if she reported him.

The facts, ascertained with a lightning investigation and supported by the medical report of the hospital in which the victim was accompanied by family members and by the videos found on the man’s phone, date back to the end of September and would have happened along the Casilinawhile the couple was returning home after an evening with friends.

First the quarrel for futile reasons and then the madness on the part of the young man. Yesterday the arrest: the Prosecutor’s Office of Frosinone ordered home detention for him.

Subscribe to the newsletter

