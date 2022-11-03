BOLOGNA. Justice for Daniele. The family members of a 24-year-old young man from Forlì ask for it, who took his own life a year ago, for a virtual love that turned out to be non-existent. The story also led to a judicial investigation, for what appears to have been a horrible joke that went on for a year: the Forlì prosecutor’s office in fact issued a criminal decree convicting a 64-year-old man for substituting a person, but he requested the dismissal for the hypothesis of death as a consequence of another crime, to which the lawyers of Daniele’s family have opposed. The family members turned to the television show ‘Le Iene’, to tell the story that involves a 64-year-old man from a neighboring town who for a year passed off as Irene, a beautiful 20-year-old girl who had declared herself in love with Daniele. In one year, over 8 thousand messages were exchanged, in chat and on whatsapp, in which there was also talk of marriage and children. The story, however, was interrupted when the boy noticed that the photo of the young woman was identical to that of a model from Rome.

When asked for clarification, the man with whom he was having a virtual relationship decided to end the relationship and it was at that point that Daniele realized that he had been the victim of a ‘catfish’, as the situations of this type. The young man killed himself on September 21, 2021, leaving a letter to his parents and brother who thus discovered this virtual relationship.

Going to analyze the traces left in the last months of his life, starting with the enormous amount of communications with the alleged Irene, they traced back to the man who not only pretended to be the girl, but also for his brother and a friend , with the aim of giving greater credibility to its staging. They reported him to the carabinieri and after the investigation conducted by the Forlì prosecutor’s office, the request for dismissal was reached, because according to the investigators there is no causal link between the man’s behavior and the young man’s death. As reported by the local press, the man was joined by ‘Le Iene’. “It was a joke, I didn’t want it to end like this – his words – if he had problems with his head it’s not my fault.” According to the family’s lawyers, however, Daniel had expressed his intent to kill himself in the conversations. And his interlocutor would not have tried to do anything to prevent it.