The man lost control of the ATV, causing the vehicle to overturn and the driver died on the spot. The accident occurred on the evening of Sunday, September 24, in the Mozhaisk district of the Moscow region. A source told Izvestia about this.

The causes of the accident have not yet been clarified. The road along which the ATV was moving was empty and well lit.

“The ATV had no license plates. The road there is asphalt concrete, there are no markings, but there are streetlights. It was dry, not slippery,” the source said.

Currently, operational services are carrying out work at the scene of the accident to determine the circumstances of the tragedy.

Earlier that day, a truck and a Gazelle with passengers collided in the Nizhny Novgorod region. Three died. The number of victims, according to the latest data, has increased to 17 people. Presumably, the accident occurred as a result of a Gazelle minibus driving into the oncoming lane.