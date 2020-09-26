In Krasnogorsk near Moscow, a man fired from an empty machine gun, leaning out the window of a residential building. This was announced on Saturday, September 26, by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Moscow region.

The police officers who arrived at the scene of the incident detained the man.

“We have received information that on Yuzhny Boulevard Street in Krasnogorsk, a man is shooting from the window of an apartment building. The police arrived at the scene and detained a 36-year-old local resident. He was taken to the police department, ”TASS reports from the department.

According to preliminary data, the man fired from a hollowed-out Kalashnikov assault rifle and at the time of the emergency was in a state of alcoholic intoxication, added in the chapter.

As a result of the incident, no one was hurt. This fact is being checked. All the reasons and circumstances of the incident are being established.

On September 20, in Moscow, police detained two men who were shooting traumatic weapons in the city center. Nobody was hurt as a result of the shooting.