A 32-year-old resident of the Krasnoyarsk Territory opened fire on a 40-year-old and a 38-year-old man who are brothers to each other. As a result of the shooting, the eldest of the victims died.

According to the Izvestia source, the incident occurred on the evening of March 31 in the village of Ilyichevo, Krasnoyarsk Territory, after a quarrel between the participants in the conflict.

“Two men were shot, the victims are brothers to each other. One of them died, the ambulance arrived after his death. The other brother escaped with scratches.”, – said the source on April 1.

The killer is said to have been arrested. The motive behind the crime is currently under investigation. On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under the article “Murder”.

