A 50-year-old retired justice major disarmed a man who was shooting at a residential building on Tolbukhin Street in Moscow. reports “Ministry of Internal Affairs Media”.

According to the department, an armed man, being in a park between two residential buildings, began shooting at one of the buildings. A retired justice major walking nearby grabbed the intruder, disarmed him and held him until the police arrived.

A homemade pistol and four 9mm cartridges were seized from the shooter.

A criminal case has been initiated under Part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, forwarding or carrying of weapons, main parts of firearms, ammunition”). The attacker was placed under house arrest during the investigation.

The management of the Internal Affairs Directorate for the CJSC Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Moscow expressed gratitude to the retired Major of Justice for the actions he took.

Earlier it was reported that a man opened fire on people near a cafe in the Moscow region.