A Russian with a child around his neck swept through the streets of Sevastopol on a scooter and was caught on video

In Sevastopol, a man with a child around his neck swept through the streets of the city on an electric scooter. The incident was caught on video, its footage is being published Telegram-SHOT channel.

On the footage, an unknown person moves at high speed along a busy city street, bending around cars parked on the side of the road and dangerously approaching cars moving in the oncoming lane.

The channel reports that the city police are already looking for a Russian who put the child in mortal danger.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced a two-fold increase in the number of victims in road accidents with electric scooters in the first six months of 2022.