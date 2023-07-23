A man on a bicycle was hit by a train at a railway station in the suburbs, reports Telegram– channel “Incidents and news of Moscow”.

According to available information, the man was cycling through the Zagoryanskaya stop of the Yaroslavl direction of the Moscow Railway and did not hear the approaching train because he was wearing headphones. The victim died on the spot.

Earlier, the rescue of a resident of the Moscow region from under the train was caught on video.