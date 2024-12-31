Teresa never imagined that what seemed like a solution to her problems would end up turning into a nightmare. Confident, she paid 25,000 euros to a bricklayer to renovate her house after suffering a fire. However, instead of seeing progress, he was met with constant excuses. The weeks passed and, one day, one of the workers gave him the worst news: Work had been stopped for quite some time and the boss had not even shown up.

Desperate, with her home in ruins and not knowing who to turn to, Teresa decided to tell her story in And now Sonsoles. There he reported what happened, making visible a situation that affects many people who place their trust and savings in the wrong hands.

However, this Monday the program contacted Teresa again to give her some hopeful news. Vicente, a bricklayer with an enormous social commitment, moved by Teresa’s situation, has offered his selfless help to repair the damage caused to the home.

Vicente, visibly outraged by his colleague’s negligence, has expressed his anger towards the person responsible: “What this scoundrel has done, there is no forgiveness.” Furthermore, he has reaffirmed his willingness to intervene immediately: “Don’t worry, when she tells me to go, I’ll go there. Tell me the address, tell me where I have to go and I’ll go. Don’t worry, that I fix everything“.

Given this display of generosity, Teresa could not hold back her tearsbarely managing to utter between sobs: “Thank you very much.” To which Vicente responded: “I didn’t cry anymore.”