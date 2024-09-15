A company that is almost 160 years old, no matter how big and innovative it is, often falls back on its old ways when things go wrong. The appointment of German Mark Schneider as CEO of Nestlé in 2017 was a rare avis at the Swiss food company. Before Schneider, who came from the healthcare sector, only one other executive who had not risen through the ranks of the organisation had ended up leading the group. This second attempt, after eight years at the helm and a tumultuous final few months, ended at the end of August.

The German executive’s replacement at the head of one of Europe’s largest companies has been, for a few days, the French Laurent Freixe (Paris, 62 years old). A senior manager who has been with Nestlé for almost 40 years. Or, what is the same, two thirds of his life at the largest food company in the world, with a market capitalisation of almost 250 billion euros and a turnover of around 100 billion last year.

The choice of an executive who is intimately familiar with the company is no coincidence. Nestlé, despite its size and professionalism, retains certain inbred attitudes. And this is how its executives like to remind us: last year, the current CFO of Chanel, Philippe Blondiaux, who spent a good part of his career at Nestlé, complained on his Linkedin account about the “totally depressing message” that was given to young people who wanted to make a career in the company when an “outsider” was appointed. “When the largest food company in the world, with more than 150 years of history, subcontracts both its pilot and its co-pilot, that says it all!!!” replied another executive.

It is not a reproach that can be made to the group’s latest big appointment. Freixe has practically grown up in the Swiss company: she studied at a prestigious private French business school in Lille – where Delphine Arnault, CEO of Dior and daughter of LVMH magnate Bernard Arnault, also attended – an unavoidable step in the path of any French aspirant to reach the top of the business world. And, after finishing her studies, she began working for the Swiss giant in 1986. Since then, she has been climbing the ranks within the organisation. What in professional sport is known as one club man (a one-team man). “We are going back to basics,” said the group’s chairman – and former CEO – Paul Bulcke after the appointment.

Freixe started out in Nestlé’s marketing department in France. In 1999, he was appointed director of the nutrition division, where he remained until 2003, when he became marketing director in Hungary. After four years in Budapest, he packed his bags to go to Barcelona to be responsible for Spain and Portugal. There he was able to perfect his Spanish – which he speaks with a marked French accent – ​​and to which he added German and English. In 2008, he made the leap to the board of the food giant as executive vice president and CEO for Europe. And, still as vice president, he became CEO of America, first, and then of Latin America.

A very sporty youngster, as he told Credit Suisse in 2013, Freixe became the French junior handball champion. The coach of that team left his mark on him for the rest of his career. “He inspired us to achieve something we had never even dreamed of,” he said in that interview. As a manager, he spends “a lot of time listening”: “I think we have two ears and one mouth for a reason.” The executive enjoys working with people from different countries and points out two “critical” points: choosing well who surrounds him, and ensuring that they are clear about the objectives to be achieved.

In office since the 1st of this month, the new CEO of Nestlé faces many challenges: first, convincing the markets that he can turn around the doubts generated by the company (its stock has fallen by 12% so far this year), and, above all, boosting its results. The consumption model has changed after the pandemic and Nestlé has to adapt to it. In the first half of the year, its revenues fell by 3%. Its traditional advantage in terms of earnings per share over competitors such as Danone or Unilever has suffered.

The executive also inherits a series of scandals that he will have to leave behind: in June, the French justice system opened an investigation into one of Nestlé’s subsidiaries, Buitoni, for selling pizzas containing the E. coli bacteria and causing the death of two children in 2022. They have also had quality problems with their water brands, which forced the group to destroy two million bottles of Perrier. “We will focus on execution, starting with quality, safety, simplicity, speed and agility,” he said after his appointment.

Although he was already mentioned for the post in 2016, analysts do not seem to agree on whether Freixe’s promotion is a long-term strategy or a homemade patch to weather the storm. In any case, he is a well-liked person among the employees and managers who frequent Nestlé’s headquarters in Vevey, several sources told Reuters. A good first step for an executive who prides himself on knowing who to surround himself with. With his colleagues convinced, now it is time to face the market. For now, and as could not be otherwise, Freixe will not bet on groundbreaking changes in strategy, nor on an acquisition policy like his predecessor, and has stated that he will focus on the core of the business. After 38 years, he can say that he knows it well.

A manager dedicated to youth Integration. In 2013, Freixe launched the Nestlé Needs YOUth initiative, which seeks to provide 10 million young people around the world with access to economic opportunities by 2030. He is also an international ambassador for the International Youth Organization for Ibero-America.