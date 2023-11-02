A 44-year-old man died in the early hours of last Wednesday after receiving two stab wounds from an unknown person in the premises. Mamy Blue, a nightclub bar in the Murcian district of Santa Cruz, about ten kilometers from the capital and with about 2,600 inhabitants. The alleged aggressor was immediately identified by witnesses to the crime and arrested at his home on the same night of the event, and is scheduled to appear in court this Thursday.

The crime occurred around 0:16 on Wednesday, the time when the 112 emergency coordination center received a call alerting that a man had been wounded in the abdomen and, according to the person who gave the notice, the victim I was conscious. However, when the Local Police arrived at the scene, the injured man was already unconscious, and the emergency services were only able to certify his death. 112 had to refer a psychosocial unit to provide support to the victim’s family by informing them of the event.

As sources from the Civil Guard, which has taken charge of the investigation of the case, have confirmed to EL PAÍS, the stabbing took place inside the cocktail bar itself, which is located in the so-called Vereda del Catalán. The two men, who according to witnesses to the event had no previous relationship, got into an argument after which the aggressor stabbed the victim twice in the abdomen, leaving him “badly injured.”

The aggressor left the premises immediately afterwards, but the numerous witnesses to the event provided the Local Police agents who went to the scene with their personal and residence information, so it was those same agents who went to the home. , they identified him and detained him, as detailed by the Civil Guard.

Members of the Judicial Police team of that body also later traveled to the house, in the district of La Arboleja, about 15 kilometers from where the attack occurred, and there they carried out a search in which they seized various objects that could be related to the aggression.

The victim, 44 years old, was not a resident of Santa Cruz, where the crime occurred. She is of Spanish nationality, the same as the aggressor, 55 years old.