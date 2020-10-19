In Chicago (USA), a man climbed onto a Trump Tower skyscraper, hung from a balcony on a rope and demanded to arrange a meeting with President Donald Trump. As reported Chicago Sun Times, the police cordoned off the building, and also sent a professional negotiator to the scene.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern told reporters that the man has been hanging on the 16th floor for more than eight hours. The bully is about 20 years old, he threatens to cut the safety line and commit suicide if the requirements are not met. Meanwhile, passers-by had gathered near Trump Tower. At first it seemed to them that what was happening on a skyscraper was the shooting of another Batman movie. A special police unit and a team of firefighters with special equipment arrived at the scene.

A number of media outlets have reported that the man supports the views of the Black Lives Matter movement, and intends to talk with Trump about freedom of speech. Presumably, the man came to the United States from Kyrgyzstan.

Photo by Evelio Cuba / Twitter



