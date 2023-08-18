Daily Mail: money from the sale of the house of an Australian ended up in someone else’s account due to a mistake

A man from the Australian state of Queensland lost money from the sale of his house due to the fact that the wrong bank account was indicated in the details. About it informs Daily Mail.

Phillip Larson waited three days to receive funds from the sale of his Bundaberg property. The cost of the house sold by the Australian was 325 thousand Australian dollars (19.8 million rubles).

When the money did not arrive, the man asked the lawyer for the details of the transfer and discovered an error in the account number, due to which the money ended up in someone else’s account.

At first, the man was not too worried, as he expected the funds to return. But without waiting for the error to be corrected, the Australian turned to Suncorp Bank. The credit institution confirmed the mistake and said that the money was in another account.

Payment for the purchase of the house was transferred through the PEXA system. The PEXA team, through Director of Customer Service Les Vance, actively engaged with all parties to resolve the error. A spokesperson for the bank later said the funds were returned to Larson.

