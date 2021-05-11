A resident of Turkey has made a special cage to quit smoking. This is reported by LADbible.

Ibrahim Yussel came up with an original way to quit smoking. In order to get rid of this bad habit, the Turk weaved a special helmet for himself from 40 meters of copper wire.

Yussel said that he smoked two packs of cigarettes a day for 20 years. However, after the death of his father who smoked from lung cancer, the man decided to get rid of the addiction that killed the parent.

The Turk did not succeed in quitting smoking using traditional methods, and then he took radical measures, locking his head in a device of his own design. The basis for the invention was a conventional motorcycle helmet. Yussel cannot remove the cage from his head on his own – he gives the keys to the lock to his family every morning, going to work.

His wife supported Yussel, seeing his unsuccessful attempts to overcome addiction, although initially she was somewhat discouraged by the way her husband chose.

Earlier, the doctor told Russians a working way to quit smoking. Clinical psychologist Mikhail Khors, who specializes in the fight against addictions, explained that the biggest mistake a smoker makes is not understanding that cigarettes are a drug. He said that a smoker perceives the manifestation of withdrawal symptoms as a desire to smoke, but if he realizes that this is a drug craving, he “will have a change of psychological position.”