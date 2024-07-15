ORA gunman attacked several people in the Lautlingen district of the city of Albstadt (southwest Germany) on Sunday, killing two people and seriously injuring two others before taking his own life, according to what a police spokesman from that city in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg confirmed to Efe.

“At around 12:30 we received several emergency calls reporting that several shots had been heard in a house in Lautlingen. Our colleagues who were there found three dead and two seriously injured,” explained the spokesman for the Alba City Police.

According to the police, the deceased are two men and a woman.

The incident was triggered by a family fight in which the attacker allegedly killed three members of his family before taking his own life.

One of the men is believed to have fired the shots, according to the ongoing investigation.

The local newspaper 'Südwest Presse', which referred to "unconfirmed information", said that the situation would not entail major security risks for the population.

“There are still a lot of police at the scene and they are trying to find out who was involved in the incident, what the motive was and where the weapon used came from.”said the spokesman for the Albstadt police.

According to local media, the police deployment required dozens of officers to arrive at the scene, as well as a large number of ambulances, paramedics and even several helicopters.

The incident took place near a recreational area with a park and bathing area called ‘Badkap’, located near Lautlingen.