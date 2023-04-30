Sunday, April 30, 2023, 12:24 p.m.



| Updated 12:32 p.m.

A man has killed three people and then committed suicide this Sunday in the Portuguese city of Setúbal, 45 kilometers south of Lisbon. As reported by CNN, the man would have opened fire on the victims and subsequently took his own life.

The Public Security Police (PSP) has reported that they had found “four bodies, which were supposedly the result of a shooting, but the causes and details are still unknown.” The criminal department is investigating the place », he added.

The Portuguese CNN specifies that the events occurred at eight in the morning this Sunday in the Azul neighborhood of Setúbal. The man shot three people and took his own life when the agents had appeared at the scene.