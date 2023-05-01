The Portuguese town of Setúbal, located about 45 kilometers south of the capital, ended this Sunday marked by tragedy due to a neighborhood dispute that led to a fatal outcome. Three men, between the ages of 40 and 60, were shot dead by another individual, 66, who opened fire on them with a hunting rifle during a heated discussion that, according to the Portuguese media, was related to pigeon breeding. messengers.

The events took place, specifically, in the so-called Barrio Azul, a nucleus of shacks built on a waste ground in the Bela Vista area, a rural area of ​​Setúbal where its residents dedicate themselves to raising animals and planting illegal orchards. In that impoverished environment in which there are high rates of poverty, unemployment and insecurity, the Police were alerted at 8:00 in the morning, local time, that a shooting was taking place. When they went, the agents found the lifeless bodies of the three victims, as well as the attacker, who, as soon as he saw them appear, decided to commit suicide with the same shotgun with which he had committed the triple homicide minutes before.

“There are four corpses, but the causes and details are not yet known. The criminalistics department is investigating,” the police commissioner of the Public Security Police (PSP), Joao Freire, limited himself to reporting. The case, as it deals with crimes of homicide, falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Portuguese Judicial Police, which this Sunday established a security perimeter and took statements from local residents to clarify the facts.

The newspaper ‘Público’, citing a source from the Judicial Police, advanced that the main hypothesis of what happened revolves around an old dispute over the breeding of racing pigeons. An activity that, presumably, all those involved in the brawl were engaged in. In this sense, he referred to a long-standing conflict with “discussions about money and the distribution of land in the open field.”

The version offered by other media, such as the newspaper ‘Jornal de Noticías’, differed to a certain extent. According to him, two of the victims, identified as Alberto Almeida, 65, and Mário Lúcio Andorinha, 60, were fans of colombicultura, that is, the breeding of pigeons. Both were accompanied by Felício Duarte, 47, the owner of a nearby orchard, when the dispute began.

While they were waiting for the arrival of the birds, which were being tested, an argument arose with the attacker over the inconvenience allegedly caused by the kennel that he had on a nearby piece of land. They especially complained about the noise and that the animals bothered the pigeons. It was then that, amid growing tension, the individual, identified as Cesário, opened fire on the three men with his shotgun, as stated in the newspaper.

“He was antisocial, he was always dirty,” say the acquaintances of the attacker, a 66-year-old unemployed

Although the Portuguese Police have not offered details about the murderer, the “Correio da Manhã” explained this Sunday that it was a 66-year-old man, who had been unemployed for many years after losing his job as a security guard at a school . According to the information gathered, Cesário lived in a shack behind Barrio Azul. CNN Portugal added that in addition to the illegal breeding of animals on these lands, the man made a living fixing vehicles in the center of Setúbal.

“He was antisocial, he was always dirty and with ticks,” several neighbors told “Correio da Manhã.” Said newspaper also explained that the weapon that the attacker used to commit the triple homicide was found by the Police along with the bodies and has been seized for analysis.