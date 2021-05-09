A man armed at a birthday party early Sunday morning in Colorado Springs, one of Colorado’s major cities, killed six people, including his girlfriend, before committing suicide. Relatives, friends and children had gathered on Saturday for the celebration in a mobile home park and the events took place shortly after midnight, according to local police sources, who have not yet provided the identity of the victims or the author of the shooting. The minors, who have not been injured, were taken to the home of other relatives.

“The suspect, who was the boyfriend of one of the victims, drove to the residence, entered and began shooting at the people at the party before taking his own life,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement. release. The party was to celebrate the birthday of one of those killed in the attack. The authorities have avoided providing more details while the investigations progress and the victims’ families are notified of the deaths.

This is the worst episode of armed violence experienced by this State since last March 22, an individual killed 10 people in a supermarket in the city of Boulder and highlights, once again, the scourge of armed violence in the United States. United. On Saturday night, two women and a four-year-old girl were injured in a shooting in Times Square, the New York City tourist center, sparked by the dispute between two and four individuals, according to CNN, which They were unrelated to the injured bystanders.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis called the early morning shooting “devastating,” especially, he said, “on a day when many of us are celebrating the women in our lives, who have made us the people who we are today ”, since Mother’s Day is celebrated this Sunday in the United States.

So far this year, there have been 192 mass shootings (from four victims onwards) in the country, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit organization that collects the information, and 15,207 people have died from weapons. fire in homicides, accidents or suicides.