A 31-year-old man has murdered his sentimental partner, a 35-year-old woman, in a home in the Zaragoza neighborhood of Las Fuentes and then tried to commit suicide by jumping into the void from a fifth floor.

Zaragoza City Council sources have indicated that at 00.59 hours, the Firefighters of the Aragonese capital have received a notice from the National Police informing that there was a person with the intention of rushing into the void on Calle Leopoldo Romeo 31.

An ambulance, autoscale and a health care vehicle have traveled to the scene of the incident. Upon arrival, it was found that the man had thrown himself and remained on the ground alive.

The Firefighters’ health service has treated him right there and transferred him to the Miguel Servet Hospital with a very serious prognosis. For their part, National Police officers have knocked down the door of the home and found the deceased woman inside.

The individual remains admitted to the hospital and guarded by police officers as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of gender violence.

Yesterday the lifeless body of a woman in León who had been missing since last Thursday was found and there are already six murders due to sexist violence produced in just seven days (five women and one child).