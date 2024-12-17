A man kills his wife in Cartagena and surrenders to the Police

The National Police arrested this morning in Cartagena a 47-year-old man who voluntarily appeared at the police station to confess that he had killed his wife.

Officials from the Family and Women Unit of the National Police and Citizen Security agents have gone to the home, where they have found the lifeless body of a 50-year-old woman.

The case is being investigated as an alleged crime of gender violence.

The detainee was subject to a restraining order that expired on December 6.