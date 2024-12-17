The National Police arrested this Tuesday in Cartagena (Murcia) a 47-year-old Spanish man who voluntarily appeared at the police station to confess that he had killed his wife, as reported by sources from the Government Delegation in the Region in a statement.

Officials from the Family and Women’s Unit of the National Police and Citizen Security agents have gone to the home, where They have found the lifeless body of a 50-year-old woman Colombian nationality.

The case is being investigated as an alleged murder due to gender violence. The detainee had a restraining order that expired on December 6.according to the Government Delegation.

The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, has called for a meeting this Wednesday at 12:00 in front of the Town Hall. concentration of condemnation for the death of the woman this Tuesday the Santa Lucía neighborhood, allegedly, at the hands of his partner.

