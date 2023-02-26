The man, who is from Montreuil, east of Paris, denied that he sought to kill his wife, according to what his lawyer told reporters.

The man, who has been arrested since Thursday, told the police that his wife disappeared on February 3, according to the lawyer.

He broadcasted on social media messages about her disappearance since January 31.

French television station BFMTV reported last week that police had begun to suspect the husband because of discrepancies in his version of events.

On February 13, workers in the Butte-Chaumont public park, which is frequented by many families and jogging enthusiasts in northeastern Paris, discovered a plastic bag containing part of her body.

Other parts, including the woman’s head, were found in a search operation the next day and identified through fingerprints.

The police opened an investigation on charges of murder, mutilation and concealment of a corpse on February 17.

However, based on the husband’s statement, the assigned investigators re-evaluated the situation and came to suspect that the act was not preconceived and planned.

The couple have been married for 36 years and have three children.

“The family is in shock and distraught,” the lawyer for the victim’s family and children told AFP.