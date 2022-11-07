EP Madrid Monday, November 7, 2022, 02:06



A 39-year-old man killed his 29-year-old partner and their six-year-old daughter with a knife this Sunday night at his home in Móstoles. After committing this crime he tried to take his own life in his home, as confirmed by sources from Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid.

The event occurred on Avenida Olímpica in the town of Móstoles, near Madrid. The voice of alarm was given by the neighbors of the same block of flats, who called the 112 Emergency center after having appeared on the floor having learned of what had happened by the aggressor himself.

When the Summa-112 teams arrived, they found the woman and the minor dead by a knife, while the man had chest, thigh and neck wounds also by a knife.

hospitalized



The man was stabilized by the health technicians and then transferred by ambulance in serious condition to the Puerta de Hierro Hospital. However, they could not do anything to save the life of the woman and the girl as her fatal injuries.

For their part, Agents of the VI Group of Homicides of the National Police have taken charge of the investigation of this new case of gender-based violence resulting in death, although more details are unknown for now. For its part, the Violent Crimes Group of the Scientific Police carried out an ocular inspection of the place.