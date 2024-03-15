Two citizen security agents from the Mossos d Esquadra in an archive image. Albert Garcia

The Mossos d'Esquadra investigate the death of three people in Barcelona. The first hypotheses of the Catalan police are that a man has killed his mother, then fled in a vehicle with his father, whom he also killed and committed suicide, according to police sources.

The triple homicide took place in the Sant Martí neighborhood of Barcelona shortly after ten in the morning. The Mossos have deployed a special device to arrest the murderer, as advanced The vanguard. The intention was to find the vehicle with which she had left the house, on Lope de Vega street in the city.

Finally, the Mossos have found the vehicle in Molins de Rei, according to sources in the case, with the other two victims. The police are now investigating the causes of the three violent deaths.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización]

