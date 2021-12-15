Civil Guard officers in a file image. Europa Press

A man shot dead his brother-in-law this Wednesday morning in El Viso del Alcor (19,000 inhabitants, Seville) and then shot himself in the head and died about two hours later. Both implicated were members of a family known in the locality that, according to some sources, they were estranged by an inheritance.

The Local Police of El Viso reported a shooting at 9.45. Patrols from the Civil Guard and the 061 Health Emergency Service came to the area, and they have not been able to do anything to save the life of the attacked and have transferred the aggressor, already badly injured, to the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville, where he has died over 12 o’clock, according to the Civil Guard.

The attacked, 67-year-old Miguel, lived on Joan Miró street with his wife Amparo – the aggressor’s sister – and their two children. The 56-year-old aggressor was single and lived in the adjoining house. The discussion they had this Wednesday morning ended when the alleged assailant took a shotgun and began shooting at his brother-in-law in the middle of the street. Later, he went home and attempted suicide by shooting himself in the head. Neighbors entered their home after hearing the noise and notified the Local Police.

“I don’t know what could have happened to Antonio, because he has never been a conflictive person. He was at home and did not interfere with anyone, as soon as he went out ”, commented a neighbor who had known him since the aggressor’s family, his parents and his three brothers, who as children lived in a nearby farm where the father worked. They went to live in the house on Joan Miró street. “Antonio and Amparo’s mother died five or six years ago and since it was Antonio who was taking care of her, he bought his share from his three brothers and he kept the house. He was a very calm man who was totally obsessed with cleaning and was always at home, ”explains this neighbor.

According to his testimony, the assailant was an electrician, but had a work accident and was no longer working, so his income was limited to disability pay. “Many times the sister brought him food, because Antonio did not make it to the end of the month,” adds the neighbor.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard has influenced after the event that the situation is under control and “there should be no concern about public safety in the town related to this event.” The City Council of El Viso del Alcor, a town about 30 kilometers east of Seville, has decreed two days of official mourning.