In Tomsk, a man killed three relatives and then surrendered to law enforcement agencies. This was reported on September 25 on website Departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.

“The duty station of the Department of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Kirovsky district of the city of Tomsk received a message from a resident of the village of Dzerzhinskoye that he had committed a crime. Police patrol officers arrived at his residence address and detained the suspect. He turned out to be a 53-year-old man with no previous convictions,” the report says.

The detainee confirmed his confession to the murder of three relatives. The bodies of the victims were found at the residence of a 53-year-old man.

“When going to the scene, investigators found the bodies of the suspect’s mother (81 years old), sister (47 years old) and nephew (18 years old) with gunshot wounds,” reported press service of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the region.

A criminal case was initiated under paragraph “a” of Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder of two or more persons”). The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

Earlier, on September 24, it was reported that in Lyublino, Omsk region, a man shot his two sons, three and five years old, and his wife’s 27-year-old brother with a gun and then committed suicide. The incident occurred after a quarrel with his wife over divorce proceedings. The 30-year-old wife and two other children aged one and seven managed to escape.

Later, the details of what happened became known. Dmitry’s 30-year-old wife Yulia and her 27-year-old brother went to an apartment in the village of Novokievka, leaving her husband with the children. When the woman returned, her husband started a conversation with her about not getting a divorce, but Julia was determined, and therefore her husband committed a series of murders and committed suicide.