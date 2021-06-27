The first known attack by a shark on a human being would have occurred about 3,000 years ago in Japan, in which an adult male died, whose remains, found at the Tsukumo site, were riddled with traumatic injuries.

The events would have occurred in the Seto inland sea, in the Japanese archipelago, according to a study published Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports and signs an international team of investigators, who tried to reconstruct the events using a combination of archaeological science and forensic techniques.

The victim’s remains were found by Oxford University researchers while studying evidence of violent trauma in the skeletal remains of prehistoric hunters-gatherers preserved at Kyoto University, where they found an individual. identified with the number 24.

The 3D reconstruction of the body and the wounds of the individual (University of Oxford).

At first, experts Alyssa White and Rick Schulting were “stumped” by the depth and number of wounds (nearly 800) of toothed shape that the remains presented, explains the University of Oxford in a statement.

The injuries were mainly limited to arms, legs, front of chest, and abdomen and the experts carried out a process of elimination to rule out that its origin was due to human conflicts, predators or the most common scavengers.



The team concluded that the individual died between 1,370 and 1,010 BC and the distribution of the wounds suggests that he was alive at the time of the attack (Kyoto University).

A fascinating discovery

Archaeologists estimate that individual number 24 was recovered by theirs shortly after the attack and buried. The excavation records show that he was missing a hand and a right leg, while the left was placed on the body in an inverted position.



They consider it to be an attack by a tiger or white shark, taking into account the distribution and character of the tooth marks.

The hypothesis of the experts is that the man could be fishing together with his companions when he suffered the attack, so that his body could be recovered quickly, and they consider that it could be a tiger or white shark, taking into account the distribution and character of the tooth marks.

Another author Mark Hudson, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute, noted that this find not only provides a new perspective on ancient Japan, but is also a rare example of how archaeologists can re-enact a dramatic episode in the life of a prehistoric community.

