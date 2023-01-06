A man, whose personal details were not released, was injured early this Friday after being attacked by another person with a knife to his neck. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the events occurred around 7:00 a.m. on Párroco Antonio López Martínez street.

A San Javier Local Police patrol and a Mobile Emergency Unit from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 moved to the scene. The Civil Guard was also informed of what had happened. Once the health workers treated and stabilized the wounded man, he was transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena.