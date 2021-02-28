The injured man, a 41-year-old man, presents a head and facial trauma View of the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital in Murcia, in a file image. / EFE THE TRUTH Alamo Fountain Sunday 28 February 2021, 16:53



A motorist turned out seriously injured in a traffic accident on the highway of Las Suertes, in the municipality of Alamo Fountain of Murcia. The Emergency Coordination Center 1-1-2 Murcia Region received a call at 12:52 pm reporting the discovery of the driver lying on the road next to his motorcycle.

Units from the Civil Guard of Traffic and an ambulance from the Management of Urgencies and Health Emergencies 061 (a Mobile Emergency Unit) traveled to the scene of the accident. The paramedics treated the wounded man ‘in situ’, a 41-year-old male that presents a head and facial trauma. Later, he was rushed to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital.