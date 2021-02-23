The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance rejected a compensation lawsuit of 200,000 dirhams, filed by a man against two women: the first accused him of being exposed to a female and committing an indecent act, and relied in her complaint on the testimony of the second woman, and the court ruled for the first defendant that it was not permissible to hear the case for the previous decision, and the case was rejected In the face of the second defendant.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against two women, requesting at the end of which to compel them to show solidarity with each other to pay him an amount of 200 thousand dirhams, as compensation for the material, moral and moral damage that befell him in his honor and consideration, indicating that the first defendant filed a criminal complaint unjustly, on the charge of He committed a scandalous act that violated modesty and exposure to a female, and in her complaint she cited the second defendant, and a judgment was issued acquitting him from the crime attributed to him, and in the civil lawsuit submitted by the complainant for not accepting it, and in the civil lawsuit submitted by the accused that the complainant pay the plaintiff to the plaintiff of civil rights an amount of 5000 dirhams

The plaintiff asserted that he had suffered great financial and moral losses, which were reflected in his social condition, and that resulted in his separation from his wife, and the dispersal of his children, after a stable family was next to imprisonment until he was sponsored to seize his passport, while the two defendants demanded that the lawsuit not be considered due to a previous decision in the submitted civil lawsuit. From the accused (currently the plaintiff) in the criminal case, and as a precaution, to reject the case because it is based on reality and the law, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses.

The court stated, in the merits of its ruling, that the plaintiff is demanding compensation for his accusation of committing a blatant act that violates modesty and exposure to a female, and the request was previously presented to the Criminal Court, and a ruling was issued to compensate him in the amount of 5000 dirhams, in addition to the case expenses and attorney fees, so it is not possible to return to discussing what has been settled. It has previous rulings, even if new realistic or legal evidence.

The court indicated that the defendant’s second testimony before the Criminal Court, after confronting it with the accused, was that he was not the intended person, and that it had not seen him before, which is what the Criminal Court relied on to acquit the accused, as it was not assured of the complainant’s statements and took the defendant’s sit-in in denial, and then The court ruled that the defendant was innocent, and the court did not see from that testimony any error on the part of the defendant that necessitates her claim for compensation, and the court ruled in relation to the first defendant that it was not permissible to consider the case for the previous decision, and to reject the case in the face of the second defendant, while obliging the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.





