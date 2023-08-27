The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of Appeal upheld the ruling of the Court of First Instance, and rejected a lawsuit filed by a (Gulf) husband, in which he demanded that his wife (Gulf) pay him 74 thousand and 50 dirhams, the price of a luxury wristwatch, which he had bought for her in response to her request, provided that she pays him price later.

He also demanded legal interest at the rate of 9% from the date of the lawsuit until the completion of payment, as a precaution to direct the decisive oath to the plaintiff, and obligate her to fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

The plaintiff said that the defendant asked him to buy a watch as an investment, provided that she sells it and returns its price to him, pointing out that he actually bought the watch for her, and deducted its price from his bank account.

He added that the defendant received the watch from him, but she refused to sell it, and also refused to return its price to him.

The Court of First Instance dismissed the case and obliged the plaintiff to pay the expenses, but the judgment was not acceptable to the plaintiff, so he appealed against him, and demanded the annulment of the appealed judgment and the acceptance of his appeal.

The plaintiff decided in the case sheet that there were no witnesses, given that the agreement had taken place between him and the defendant, while the wife decided that she had seized the watch and bought it from money of hers that was with the plaintiff, and he paid the price from his card. In the operative part of the Court of Appeal’s ruling, it was stated that the plaintiff had asked to direct the decisive oath to the defendant, so the court ruled to direct it to her, and she swore in the form requested by the plaintiff, so that he would have resolved the dispute, and the appeal against the appealed judgment would be misplaced and based on an incorrect basis of reality and law. . It upheld the ruling and dismissed the case.