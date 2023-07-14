The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court – First Instance ruled that a lawsuit filed by a man against a cruise company, in which he demanded a refund of the membership fee of 13,650 dirhams, and compensation of 5,000 dirhams.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a cruise company, in which he demanded that it oblige it to return the amount of 13 thousand and 650 dirhams, which the plaintiff had previously paid to the defendant with interest at the rate of 12% from the date of the judicial claim until full payment, and oblige it to compensate him with an amount of 5000 dirhams for what he owed. from damage as a result of the defendant’s failure to implement its obligations, while obliging it to pay fees, expenses, and attorney’s fees.

The plaintiff indicated that, according to a membership contract between him and the defendant, the plaintiff paid the amount in exchange for the defendant’s membership and benefited from her services, and was surprised when the defendant reviewed the use of a boat according to the agreement, that the defendant’s headquarters was closed, and there was no one from the administration, and no Informing him in advance of their absence, or their breach of what was agreed upon, which is considered a breach of what was agreed upon, and he was harmed by his coming to the defendant’s headquarters more than once with his family members and their belongings to enjoy the services agreed upon according to the contract.

During the examination of the case, the judge issued a decision assigning the plaintiff to submit a consultancy report indicating how he paid the claimed amount, and whether the payment was made to the defendant, but the plaintiff stated that he did not wish to submit a consultancy report, because the payment receipts in the case are complete, and neither He wishes to pay additional expenses, as the expert requested an amount of 2500 dirhams to prepare the report, and that the value of the claim is not large, and he requested that the case be referred to judgment.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that it is decided, according to the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, that the plaintiff must prove his right and the defendant may deny it, noting that the plaintiff did not provide evidence that he had paid the claim amount to the defendant, as he submitted a document (which he called a receipt). He is not signed by someone he relies on to say that he has paid the amount, without submitting any other document proving the payment, which makes his statements sent, especially since he did not submit an advisory report as assigned by the judge supervising the case, and the court ruled to dismiss the case.