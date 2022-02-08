Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A man was shot to death on the shores of Miguel Espinoza de Los Monteros Boulevard and Villa Ledozon Boulevard in the Villas del Río subdivision in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, the attack on a motorist in that sector was reported, so elements of the Municipal Police went to the site.

Upon arrival, the police confirmed that a man, whose identity was not revealed, around 32 years of age, had been gunned down. His body was left next to a car, which has bullet wounds and open doors.

The first reports indicate that this driver was allegedly chased armed people on the boulevard from south to north and upon reaching the intersection with Villa Ledozon boulevard, the man was hit and in an effort to save his life he got out and was shot repeatedly.

A man is shot to death in Villas del Río in Culiacán, Sinaloa | Photo: Ricardo Nevárez/ Debate

According to some people present, they mention that they had already been shooting at the motorist from several meters behind. Other versions are that the deceased would be a client of the vehicle enabled on a known platform.

Short and long gun casings were scattered in the area of ​​the attack, which will be secured as part of the investigation.

The site has already been cordoned off by preventive and state agents waiting for personnel from the Sinaloa State Attorney General’s Office to carry out the investigations.