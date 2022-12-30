Uriangato, Guanajuato.- In Uriangato, Guanajuato, violence does not respect schedules or places, an armed attack scared residents of the Plan de Ayala neighborhood, thugs killed gunshots to a man in public in the sunlight in front of dozens of people, including minors.

Minutes before 8:00 p.m. last Thursday, the Emergency System, 911, received the anonymous report that there was a detonation to bullets in the aforementioned colony.

So that Municipal Police units moved to the area of ​​the events. When security units arrived at the scene, They confirmed that, at the corner of Venustiano Carranza and 24 de Febrero, the body of a man lay in the middle of the street. which was covered with a blue blanket.

Civil Protection personnel also arrived in the areaparamedics reviewed the person, but they could only confirm that there was no more to do, since he no longer had vital signs.

Police cordoned off both streets to prevent the passage of more people and vehicles, The situation was reported to the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGEG), while the security agents and experts arrived.

Neighbors watched as the man lay in the middle of the street, Neighbors saw the unfortunate scene and a pool of blood ran down the road stream.

Ministerial agents in the area proceeded to collect the first evidence, they found a gray cap on the floor a few meters from the body, when lifting the blanket, the man lay shirtless with a few shots to the head.

We recommend you read:

Experts processed the scene and will add the data to the investigation folder that is already open to clarify this homicide.

Uriangato, is now one of the municipalities that has touched the wave of violence, that grows more and more, previously these events were not so frequenttoday is also lashed out for crime.