Tizimín, Yucatán.- A man died executed to bullets when he was this Monday, January 30, at the door of his property in the neighborhood Saint Joseph NabalamMunicipality of TiziminYucatan.

The events occurred when the approximately 50-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk of his home located at 24 x 49-D of said direction, but at a certain moment, a subject approached, drew a firearm and shot him at least four times.

Neighbors who heard the detonations notified the police, so municipal and state police and emergency services arrived at the site, who helped and transferred the San Carlos de Tizimin Hospital to the man who suffered gunshot wounds, but it was later reported that he died due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Due to these facts, an operation was implemented to find him or those likely responsible for the attack, however, so far there is no trace of the gunman or the means he used to escape.

Despite this, it was reported that a few minutes after the execution and with the area cordoned off, a woman and two subjects arrived at the execution site, who presumably tried to enter the crime scene violating the restriction tape that placed the police so, to avoid it, the agents struggled with them.

During these actions, one of the agents stripped the woman of a women’s bag, inside which there was allegedly a firearm. Due to this situation, the woman and the two men who accompanied her were arrested.

Unofficial versions affirm that the victim would have arrived from cancun to reside in Tizimin and one of the lines of investigation points to an alleged reckoning.