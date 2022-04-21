Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A young man was shot to death this Thursday afternoon in one of the streets of the Universidad 94 subdivision in Culiacán, Sinaloa, who was shot four times, in front of a house.

The victim has not been identified by the authorities, who only reported that he is a man between 30 and 35 years of age, with a slim complexion, dark complexion, a padlock beard, who was wearing a turquoise blue shirt and pants. denim, which was pushed by a little devil.

The report of the attack was made around 2:20 p.m. on Solon Sabré Morel street, almost on the corner of Dr. Fernando Uriarte, in the northern sector of Culiacán.

The data indicates that unknown persons circulating in a vehicle whose characteristics were not provided, he was shot at least four times.

The deceased today suffered a gunshot wound to the side and three more projectiles hit the facade of a house.

Red Cross paramedics came to help the injured man, but when checking him they observed that he no longer had vital signs.

The victim was left lifeless in the front yard of a house, and next to him, a red devil. Investigation agents are at the scene of the crime carrying out the corresponding expert opinion.